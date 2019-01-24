Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas expanding with 5-story tower

Estimated to cost $95 million, the expansion will add 56 patient beds, bringing the northwest Las Vegas hospital’s total to 318. The expansion will build out the facility’s neonatal and adult intensive care units and the medical surgical units.

Centennial Hills Hospital is seen on Friday, April 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital is expanding with the construction of a five-story tower, according to a news release.

Estimated to cost $95 million, the expansion will add 56 patient beds, bringing the northwest Las Vegas hospital’s total to 318. The expansion will build out the facility’s neonatal and adult intensive care units and the medical surgical units.

The hospital plans to begin construction this year, according to the release.

