Center for abuse, trafficking victims opens in Las Vegas

Gifts at the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department employees and elected officials gather for the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers and employees gather for the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A waiting room at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A children's play area at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The entrance and lobby at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Ransom Beza, right, and Lt. Bret Ficklin in Beza's office at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Gifts at the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department employees and elected officials gather for the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A center dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking officially opened Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Family Justice Center, 861 N. Mojave Road, near Washington Avenue, is the result of a multiagency effort to centralize resources for victims. The center was scheduled to open at the beginning of 2017, but its opening was delayed because of budget issues, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The center has been operating after what police called a “soft opening” in December.

At the center, victims will be able to file police reports, get free legal advice and help finding temporary housing and filing protection orders as well as get help obtaining U visas — nonimmigrant visas set aside for victims of crimes and their family members. The Family Justice Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center is located in the same building as The Harbor, the county’s juvenile assessment center. The Harbor, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offers substance abuse treatment, counseling, tutoring and other services to troubled youths, police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

861 N Mojave Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101