Center offers support to those affected by Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2018 - 12:34 pm
 

Anyone affected by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting is encouraged to reach out as the holidays approach to Clark County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which provides resources and support to survivors, victim family members, responders and more.

The center has served more than 8,000 individuals since it opened following the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Strip, county officials say.

It offers victim advocacy and support, legal consultants for civil legal matters, counseling and spiritual care referrals.

County officials say the holidays may rear distress symptoms that people feel immediately after a tragedy.

“For those who lost family, friends, or colleagues from the shooting, facing the holidays, anniversaries and other special events without our loved one is very painful,” said Terri Keener, a licensed clinical social worker and behavioral health coordinator at the center.

The center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. On weekends or holidays, individuals may call the national Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. Bridge Counseling also has local therapists available by phone 24/7 and may be reached at 702-474-6450.

Contact the Resiliency Center at 702-455-2433, 833-299-2433 or by emailing VegasStrongResiliencyCenter@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Visit the center online at VegasStrongRC.org.

