Central Las Vegas apartment complex fire causes evacuations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 6:06 am
 
Updated March 3, 2021 - 6:39 am
Several apartments were evacuated because of a fire early Wednesday, March 3, 2021, near East Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Several apartments were evacuated because of a fire early Wednesday, March 3, 2021, near East Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas early Wednesday forced the evacuation of a handful of residents.

Clark County firefighters and Las Vegas police evacuated several apartments at the Tarry Towne complex at 2411 Old Forge Lane, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, at 4:27 a.m.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to the apartments for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a carport. The fire then spread to a nearby building. Police evacuated residents from eight apartments prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“Three vehicles totaled burnt and the building damaged,” Gordon wrote in a text.

Gordon said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Officials with the Clark County Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

