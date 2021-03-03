Central Las Vegas apartment complex fire causes evacuations

A fire in a carport spread to a building at a central Las Vegas apartment complex early Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of a handful of residents.

Several apartments were evacuated because of a fire early Wednesday, March 3, 2021, near East Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several apartments were evacuated because of a fire early Wednesday, March 3, 2021, near East Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas early Wednesday forced the evacuation of a handful of residents.

Clark County firefighters and Las Vegas police evacuated several apartments at the Tarry Towne complex at 2411 Old Forge Lane, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, at 4:27 a.m.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to the apartments for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a carport. The fire then spread to a nearby building. Police evacuated residents from eight apartments prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“Three vehicles totaled burnt and the building damaged,” Gordon wrote in a text.

Gordon said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Officials with the Clark County Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.