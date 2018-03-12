Central Las Vegas apartment fire leaves 10 without a home

Ten people were displaced Sunday night after a fire at a central valley apartment complex.

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Ten people were displaced Sunday night after a fire at a central valley apartment complex.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 8:15 p.m. to reports of a fire at the King Richard Court apartments, 840 King Richard Ave., near Russell and Paradise roads, according to Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke coming from the eaves of an apartment building, Session said. Crews called in an extra fire engine and truck to help battle the fire on the roof.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes, Session said, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada will help the 10 people who were displaced, Session said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

840 King Richard Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada