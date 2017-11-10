ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Central Las Vegas crash knocks out power to more than 1,400

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2017 - 5:06 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday morning crash that caused a power outage in the central valley.

The crash was reported at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Sahara Avenue and Mojave Road. Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Munson said that the crash somehow caused an outage.

According to NV Energy, more than 1,400 customers are without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

