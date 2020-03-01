Central Las Vegas fire displaces 2 adults, 2 dogs, 1 cat

The call came in at 11:20 a.m. to a residence on the 3700 block of El Jardin Avenue.

Las Vegas firefighters treated two dogs and a cat for smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze in the central Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, March, 1, 2020. (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze in the central Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, March, 1, 2020. (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Google maps)

Two dogs and a cat were treated for smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire Sunday morning damaged two homes in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in at 11:20 a.m. to a residence on the 3700 block of El Jardin Avenue, near West Oakey and South Valley View boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter feed. The fire extended to a second home, spokesman Tim Szymanski said on Twitter.

One home was badly damaged, Szymanski said, and the second suffered moderate damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross will be assisting two adults and three pets displaced.

