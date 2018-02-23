Central Las Vegas fire displaces 7 from apartment complex

Seven people were displaced Thursday night after a fire at a central valley apartment complex.

(CCFD)

The fire was reported about 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex at 605 Royal Crest Circle, near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Arriving crews found smoke pouring out of a two-story apartment complex and called for more units, Cassell said. A total of 46 firefighters responded to the fire and crews were on scene for about three hours.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to help the seven residents who were displaced after the fire, Cassell said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

