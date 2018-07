No one was injured early Tuesday morning after a house fire left one adult and three children displaced in the central valley.

A Tuesday, July 10, 2018, fire at 817 Slayton Drive in the central valley was extinguished in about 15 minutes but still displaced four people. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at 817 Slayton Drive, near Jones and Charleston boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire was contained to a bedroom inside the home and all four residents got out of the house safely.

The fire was out by about 3:45 a.m.

