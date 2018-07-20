Central Las Vegas house fire displaces 7 people

Seven people were displaced Friday morning after a house fire in the central valley.

Firefighters responded to a house fire about 5:30 a.m., July 20, 2018, at 4911 Carmen Blvd. Seven people were displaced. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded about 5:30 a.m. to 4911 Carmen Blvd., near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Crews arriving at the scene found smoke and flames in a room in the rear of the house, Szymanski said. The fire was under control within about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to help the seven people who were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

4911 Carmen Blvd., Las Vegas, nv