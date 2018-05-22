Central Las Vegas standoff ends when man taken into custody

No one was injured Monday night after a barricade forced police to evacuate residents in a central valley neighborhood.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 9:20 p.m. a woman in her 40s called police from the bathroom of a home on the 800 block of Shrubbery Lane, near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The woman told police that the man she was staying with was threatening to shoot her, himself and any officers who arrived at the home.

Gordon said the man, who was in his 50s was having a mental health episode, and had been breaking furniture inside the home before threatening the woman.

Metro’s SWAT team responded and evacuated six neighboring houses, Gordon said. They entered the home and took the man into custody without incident at 11:20 p.m., and residents were allowed to return to their homes about an hour later.

No injuries were reported but the woman was hospitalized as a precaution, he said.

800 block of Shrubbery Lane Las Vegas, Nevada