Central valley DUI crash killed health care worker, father, fundraiser says

A fundraiser posted online by a coworker stated that Peter Sampson had been working in the mental health field since 2019.

Say it ain’t so: Las Vegas may see 2nd day of Mario moisture

New project coming to Las Vegas’ Chinatown, years after high-rise plans flamed out

A Monday morning crash involving a semi-truck driver police said was impaired killed a man who worked in health care and was the only surviving parent of a recent high school graduate, according to a GoFundMe page created by a coworker.

Peter Sampson, 34, was driving a GMC Terrain when he collided with a Mack Anthem semi-truck pulling a trailer around 10:35 a.m. that day, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The crash occurred near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard.

Sampson, who had to be “mechanically extricated” from the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the semi-truck, 43-year-old David Carr, who “showed signs of impairment,” was arrested and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on “DUI-related charges,” according to a Metro spokesperson.

Court information for Carr was not immediately available.

A fundraiser posted online by Nicholas Krim, one of Sampson’s coworkers, stated that Sampson had been working in the mental health field since 2019. Weeks ago, Krim added, Sampson’s wife died, which left Sampson’s son, Larry, orphaned.

“He was the kind of person who showed up every day to help people through tough times. He even took on extra hours at work so his son could have the chance at a better future,” Krim wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

In about 14 hours, the campaign had raised about $2,500 toward its $8,000 goal. Krim said that every dollar would go toward Larry’s tuition and college expenses.

“Peter’s dream was to see his son succeed,” Krim said. “We want to do our part to help make that happen.”

Krim could not be immediately reached.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.