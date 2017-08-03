CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada resigns

No reason given for Bob Morgan’s resignation as head of one of the largest nonprofits in the region.

Former United Way of Southern Nevada president Bob Morgan is interviewed for the Vegas Visionaries video series. (All in Web Pro/Special to View)

United Way of Southern Nevada CEO Bob Morgan has resigned as head of one of the largest nonprofits in the region.

A spokeswoman with the nonprofit confirmed Morgan’s resignation but otherwise declined to comment. It was not immediately clear when Morgan submitted his resignation, when his last day will be and the reason for his departure.

Morgan moved to Southern Nevada from New York to take over the role in October 2015.

In 2005, Morgan and his wife founded a boutique real estate and property management company in Buffalo, New York, according to his account on the LinkedIn social media network.

He served as chief operating officer at United Way of Buffalo and Erie County from 2007 to September 2015, according to LinkedIn.

Before that, he led sales and marketing efforts for LPCiminelli, a commercial construction company, for about two years.

Morgan replaced Stanley “Cass” Palmer, who left United Way of Southern Nevada for a director role with the city of North Las Vegas.

Morgan’s final yearly pay is not yet known, but between his start date and June 30, 2016, he made about $60,000 in total compensation, which may include benefits, according to the nonprofit’s latest annual report to the Internal Revenue Service.

Palmer, who had lead the nonprofit since 2011, made about $130,000 in total compensation during that same period.

Contributions, gifts and grants brought United Way of Southern Nevada a total of $7.58 million during that same period, according to the report. The nonprofit made about $2.4 million from activities outside of its own campaigns.

Morgan received credit for the the nonprofit exceeding its goal for the first time in six years.

United Way of Southern Nevada spent about $9.22 million during that period. About 49 percent of that money went grants and assistance to organizations, governments and individuals.

The nonprofit spent about $2.4 million on salaries and wages.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Audience and Circulation Vice President Chris Blaser serves on the board of directors for United Way of Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

