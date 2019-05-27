Ceremony honors Las Vegas student killed in crash — VIDEO

The family of Michael Sigler, a student who was killed in a recent crash, held a celebration of life ceremony Sunday at Celebration Church in Las Vegas.

The family of Michael Sigler, a student who was killed in a recent crash, held a celebration of life ceremony Sunday at Celebration Church in Las Vegas.

On May 17, Sigler, an 18-year-old Cimarron-Memorial High School student, was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a car, driven by an 18-year-old student, on westbound Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Buffalo Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Sigler was taken off life support last week at University Medical Center, his mother, Courtney Kaplan, said.

On Saturday, the high school senior’s older brother walked across a stage at the Thomas & Mack Center to accept a diploma on his behalf.

Also, a fundraiser, organized by VegasHealthcare, took place last week at Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe to raise money to help pay for medical and cremation costs.