Ceremony honors special operations forces at Boulder City cemetery

Members from the Las Vegas chapter of the Special Forces Association honored those who have died while serving in the military at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Sunday.

Ed Davis, a members of the Special Forces Association, salutes during a ceremony honoring special operations forces with Anna Makarechian at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Member of the Special Forces Association Frank Flores places a wreath on a stand during a ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the military at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd pledges allegiance to the flag during a ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the military at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Special Forces Association salute during a ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the military at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hundreds of motorcyclists pull up to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the military in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Every year for 25 years the motorcyclists ride from Hoover Dam to the cemetery. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Anna Makarechian takes a photo of Yasmina Gimenez and Makarechian's son Orion Makarechian, nine months, before a ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the military at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liyah Makarechian, 3, sits with her dad Paul Makarechian at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The Special Forces Association hosted a memorial service honoring those who have died in the military. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liyah Makarechian, 3, runs with a flag at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. he Special Forces Association hosted a memorial service honoring those who have died in the military. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liyah Makarechian, 3, wanders with a flag at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. he Special Forces Association hosted a memorial service honoring those who have died in the military. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liyah Makarechian, 3, places a flag at a headstone site at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The Special Forces Association hosted a memorial service honoring those who have died in the military. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sarah Vela helps her son Jace Vela, 5, place a flag on her grandfatherճ memorial stone at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, May 26, 2019. Her grandfather Edward James Erskine was a World War ll U.S. Navy veteran. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The event was one of several at the cemetery this weekend. On Saturday, volunteers gathered for the annual “Flag-In” event. They placed flags on each of the grave sites at the cemetery, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

At 1 p.m. Monday, thousands are expected to attend a memorial ceremony in the cemetery’s chapel.

For a full list of Memorial Day services and events, click here.