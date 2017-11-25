Ceremony kicks off Magical Forest’s holiday run in Las Vegas

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style via helicopter for a tree-lighting ceremony Friday night at the The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to attendees from their Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter after landing at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy the fireworks at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa hugs Selena Dexter, left, and sister Sophie at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa hugs a group of children at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa and Mrs. Claus sing a song to the crowd as Madden Flaathen, left/front, smiles with excitement at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa listens to toy requests from Selena Dexter, left, and sister Sophie at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Santa hugs Capri Darby, left, and brother Kopelin at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Congresswoman Dina Titus flipped a switch to illuminate millions of lights throughout the Magical Forest, kicking off its annual holiday run. Also on hand for the event were The Venetian Las Vegas’ doo-wop pop group, Human Nature, and Lorena Peril of Fantasy at the Luxor.

The family-friendly holiday attraction offers food and treats, nightly entertainment, the Forest Express passenger train, The Blizzard minicoaster, the Avalanche Slide, the Ethel M Candy Cabin, photo opportunities with Santa and more.

Located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., the Magical Forest opens at 5:30 every night through Dec. 31, with the exception of Dec. 25. General admission for adults is $12, $10 for children.

Proceeds from the Magical Forest help fund Opportunity Village, a nonprofit organization serving people in the community with significant intellectual disabilities.

For more information, visit www.MagicalForest.com.