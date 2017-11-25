Ceremony kicks off Magical Forest’s holiday run in Las Vegas

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style via helicopter for a tree-lighting ceremony Friday night at the The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Congresswoman Dina Titus flipped a switch to illuminate millions of lights throughout the Magical Forest, kicking off its annual holiday run. Also on hand for the event were The Venetian Las Vegas’ doo-wop pop group, Human Nature, and Lorena Peril of Fantasy at the Luxor.
The family-friendly holiday attraction offers food and treats, nightly entertainment, the Forest Express passenger train, The Blizzard minicoaster, the Avalanche Slide, the Ethel M Candy Cabin, photo opportunities with Santa and more.
Located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., the Magical Forest opens at 5:30 every night through Dec. 31, with the exception of Dec. 25. General admission for adults is $12, $10 for children.
Proceeds from the Magical Forest help fund Opportunity Village, a nonprofit organization serving people in the community with significant intellectual disabilities.
For more information, visit www.MagicalForest.com.