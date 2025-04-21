Challenging LDS temple, rural preservation group petitions Nevada Supreme Court

A coalition of residents that challenged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple has petitioned the Nevada Supreme Court to consider a case that sought a review of the project.

A rendering of the proposed LDS temple planned near Lone Mountain in northwest Las Vegas. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

A coalition of residents that challenged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in northwest Las Vegas has petitioned the Nevada Supreme Court to consider a case that sought a review of the project, which was dismissed by a lower court.

The Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance nonprofit filed a notice of appeal to the high court a week ago.

“This is a civil case and there is a possibility of a settlement,” wrote attorney Evan Schwab in the filing.

A hearing has not been scheduled.

Schwab and the church did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The city said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Last year, the City Council approved the 70,000-square-foot facility on 20 acres at Hickman Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive near Lone Mountain.

The project will include a temple steeple reaching a height of almost 200 feet, a meeting house and ample parking.

It was criticized by neighboring residents who alleged that the facility would disrupt the rural makeup of the area.

The Rural Preservation Alliance, established two days after the city approved the project, sought relief from District Court, and filed a petition to review the temple.

“In approving the Temple Project, the City of Las Vegas completely ignored the law, misapplied the law, and made factual decisions that were not in any way shape or form supported by substantial evidence,” the petition said.

The petitioner alleged that the city “abused its discretion” and “made errors of law” when it reviewed and approved the project, sidestepping a zoning agreement between Las Vegas and Clark County that aims to limit commercial and industrial projects in residential neighborhoods.

District Judge Ronald Israel dismissed the petition last month, writing that the nonprofit lacked standing because it was “not an aggrieved party under Nevada law.”

That’s because the nonprofit didn’t exist “when the City Council made its planning and zoning decisions,” according to Israel’s order.

Earlier this year, the City Council affirmed a “dark sky” ordinance that would limit how much and when the temple can emit light.

“It is not a brightly-lit building that will light up adjacent properties,” attorney Jennifer Lazovich previously told city officials. “It’s never intended to do that, nor would they do that.”

