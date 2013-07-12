Chance of rain continues this weekend

The National Weather Service says the Las Vegas Valley is going to see a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of rain this weekend. Meaning, it’s going to be really cloudy, it’ll rain a little bit in a few isolated places, and the rest of us will have to deal with humidity that’s off the charts.

Clouds hover over the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 90s, while it’ll top 100 degrees on Sunday.

The only flash flood watch in effect is for the Spring Mountain region until 5 a.m. Friday.

One detention basin in The Lakes detected 0.35 inches of rain for the 24 hours before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Through midweek, the forecast calls for either partly cloudy or mostly sunny days, with highs in the low 100s.

The relative humidity will continue to be higher than usual.

