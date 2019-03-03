Chance of rain expected midweek for Las Vegas Valley

After a a sunny, dry start to the week, Las Vegans can look forward to chances of rain midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

After a a sunny, dry start to the week, Las Vegans can look forward to chances of rain midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few low clouds hanging over the valley, weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe said Sunday morning. Although the mountains may see scattered showers, the valley should remain dry with temperatures near 68 degrees in the afternoon and temperatures near 48 degrees overnight, Boothe said.

Monday should be a “carbon copy” of Sunday, with more sun and temperatures near 68 degrees, Boothe said.

Tuesday will start out dry and with chances for rain increasing in the afternoon as a system of moisture moves into the valley. The weather service forecasts a 40 percent chance for showers Tuesday evening, with chances spiking to 80 percent overnight. Temperatures will climb to 69 degrees Tuesday afternoon before dipping to 53 degrees overnight, Boothe said.

There will be a 70 percent chance for showers Wednesday, with bands of rain moving over the valley all day and into Wednesday night. Temperatures will reach 68 degrees Wednesday before falling to 50 degrees overnight, Boothe said.

The weather system will move away from the valley overnight Wednesday, with chances for rain dipping to 20 percent Thursday morning and decreasing to 10 percent by Thursday night. Temperatures will be slightly cooler – about 66 degrees – during the day Thursday, with overnight temperatures near 48 degrees, Boothe said.

On Friday, the weather service expects another cooler system to move into the valley, Boothe said. Temperatures should hover near 60 degrees in the afternoon, 7 degrees cooler than the normal high temperature for this time of year.

Boothe said the weather service forecasts a 10 percent chance of rain through next weekend, but the probability of rain will likely increase as the weather models grow more confident.

