Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served a free Thanksgiving meal to about 1,000 men, women and children Thursday.

Musician Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, loads up his tray with a Thanksgiving meal while volunteering at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Luther Wyatt, formerly of California, bows in prayer before having his Thanksgiving meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests enjoy their Thanksgiving meal at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The agency said it has been serving free meals on Thanksgiving for 53 consecutive years. The agency says community donations and volunteers help make the event possible.

Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, helped served meals on Thursday. The group has a residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip.