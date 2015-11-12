Charleston intersection closed after police chase

The intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway is closed after a man fleeing from Metro officers crashed into multiple cars, police say.

The pursuit started near downtown about 10:30 a.m., Metro says, and an air unit followed the man’s car.

It ended after the man crashed near the intersection and ran away. He was apprehended by police and is in custody.

