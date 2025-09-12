‘Charlie’s sacrifice’: Hundreds gather in Las Vegas to pray for slain activist — PHOTOS

Mourners bow their head in prayer during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A mourner stands against the wall during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Eva Sara Landau holds up a poster during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Left: Eva Sara Landau wears a Turning Point USA hat during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. Right: A mourner wears a cross necklace during the vigil. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A table is set up for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A table is set up for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mourners bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Hundreds of people came together on Thursday to honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a candlelight vigil in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Republican Club and the Young Republicans organized the ceremony, which featured prayers, scripture readings, and tributes to Kirk’s character. The event filled every seat at the state club’s regional office, on Rancho Drive near West Bonanza Road, with dozens more people packed into the standing area.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking on social issues in a Utah Valley University courtyard. As of Thursday night, authorities reported the shooter remained at large.

“The last 24 hours have been very difficult for many of us who have gotten to know him because he was such a bright light, and he was not one of those leaders who were untouchable,” said Pauline Ng Lee, president of the Nevada Republican Club. “He was very accessible to everyone of all ages, and he was always ready to talk to anyone. He’s one of those amazing leaders that we will never find.”

Lee, who said she had first gotten to know Kirk at a dinner, described him as having a sly sense of humor, courageous and God-fearing. She noted that Kirk was 31 years old when he died, which is the same age as her oldest son.

“This was an intentional murder of an individual just because of his opinions and because of his ability and desire to talk to people. Don’t we want to talk to people more and have a common dialogue?” Lee asked.

Justin Barrows, a Nevada native and high school field representative for Kirk’s non-profit organization, Turning Point USA, said that Kirk gave him purpose when he brought him on as the company’s youngest hiree.

“He showed me that standing up for what you believe in isn’t just an option, it’s a responsibility. It’s a duty,” Barrows said. “Charlie’s sacrifice, his endless hours on the road, the criticisms he endured, the weight he carried, proved that what we’re doing here matters. I can still hear his voice telling us not to give up, not to grow silent or to be complacent.”

A representative with the UNLV chapter of Kirk’s non-profit organization, Turning Point USA, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that, for safety and security reasons, all of the club’s student events had been suspended until further notice. They said that the national organization would “remain dark” until Monday, allowing the Kirk family time to grieve.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas-based Station Casinos also paid respect to Kirk on memorial signs outside the properties. At Sunset Station in Henderson on Wednesday evening, a marquee sign in front of the casino resort read “In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, 1993-2025.”

A Station Casinos spokesman said the signs were also up at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Durango, Palace Station, Santa Fe Station, and Boulder Station.

