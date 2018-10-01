Charter bus, SUV collide in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police investigated a collision between an SUV and a charter bus Monday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate after a charter bus and an SUV collided at the intersection of Frank Sinatra and Stan Mallin drives, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in at 6 a.m. at the intersection of Frank Sinatra and Stan Mallin drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said no serious or life-threatening injuries were reported. At the scene, police and fire department crews directed traffic around a smashed SUV while a group of people stood near the charter bus, which crashed into a traffic signal pole after the collision.

Metro traffic units responded and were expected to be investigating for another hour or two, Gordon said.

