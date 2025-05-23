Check out these Memorial Day weekend events in Las Vegas Valley

Ceremonies are planned at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City throughout the weekend and Monday.

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, seen in 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Memorial Day events are happening throughout the Las Vegas Valley this weekend and on the holiday Monday.

Here is a look at some of the local ceremonies taking place.

Las Vegas

Mayor Shelley Berkley and Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske will host the city of Las Vegas’ “Walk of Honor” event on Friday, kicking off the Memorial Day weekend. Berkley and Allen-Palenske invited community members to bring photos of their service members as they honor veterans who “gave the ultimate sacrifice,” according to a flyer for the event on the city’s website. The walk will start at 7:30 p.m. and occur at the Police Memorial Park near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

A flyer for the event said that candles will be provided while supplies last, and a flag display would be available for viewing throughout the weekend.

On Monday, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, joined by the Nevada Post 76, will hold a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park.

North Las Vegas

The city of North Las Vegas has announced a Memorial Day barbecue and resource fair, hosting veterans, their families, and community members on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A news release about the event said that attendees can connect with local organizations that offer support services tailored to the unique needs of the veteran community.

The free event will also feature a car show with vehicles from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Nellis Air Force Base.

The fair will happen at the Veterans and Community Resource Center on East Centennial Parkway near Losee Road.

Henderson

A flag display at Cornerstone Park on Wigwam Parkway, near North Stephanie Street, will mark the commencement of Memorial Day festivities for the city of Henderson. Starting Friday, over 500 American flags will be posted throughout the park to honor and remember those who have served, according to the city’s website.

On Monday, the city will hold the annual “Field of Honor” ceremony at the park at 9 a.m.

Neighborhood events

The west Henderson master-planned community, Inspirada, is holding its “Honoring the Fallen: Memorial Day Ceremony” on Monday. The event will “pay tribute to the courageous service members who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces,” according to Inspirada’s website. Veteran and Inspirada resident, Harold Friedman, will lead the services.

The Southern Highlands Community Association plans to mark Memorial Day by supporting the Nellis &Creech Air Force bases during its 23rd annual event. From 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., families are invited to a day of field games, food trucks, water activities, and fireworks at Olympia Sports Park, located at 4885 Starr Hills Ave.

The funds raised will go toward Operation Warm Heart, a charity that provides financial assistance to the men and woman stationed at Nellis and Creech Air Force bases, according to the Southern Highlands Community Association website.

Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery throughout the weekend and on Monday.

A flag placement will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Boulder City cemetery, according to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services website.

On Sunday, according to the department’s website, the annual Special Forces Ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. at the cemetary.

Ceremonies are set to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“At the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, the 1:00 p.m. ceremony will feature a number of speakers as well as a presentation by the UNLV Rebel Vets who will present nearly 7,000 dog tags of fallen service members as tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terrorism that began on September 11, 2001,” the department’s website states.

