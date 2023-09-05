87°F
Local Las Vegas

Check out these streets, closed from Labor Day weekend storms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2023 - 5:44 pm
 
A back hoe, a dump truck and other repair vehicles work on an unspecified street on Monday, Sep ...
A back hoe, a dump truck and other repair vehicles work on an unspecified street on Monday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Clark County)
Water appears to cover part of a street as Clark County crews work to clear storm debris on Mon ...
Water appears to cover part of a street as Clark County crews work to clear storm debris on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Clark County)

Clark County crews were working Labor Day to clear debris from a two-day storm that dropped copious rainfall across the Las Vegas Valley.

Public works crews were focusing on cleaning up and removing debris from arterial and collector streets, while another focus was streets adjacent to schools with classes resuming Tuesday.

Several streets were closed, according to a social media posting about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The closed streets include:

— Lindell Road and JoeRae Avenue.

— Jones Boulevard and Gunderson avenue (two northbound lanes closed).

—Alexander Road and Puebla Street.

— Stephanie Street from Jimmy Durante to Flamingo Road.

— Phyllis Street between Sunrise and Stewart avenues.

— Clayton Street and Charleston Boulevard.

— Ranch Road by the Warm Springs Loop in Moapa.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

