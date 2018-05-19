Cheers, tears aplenty at royal wedding pajama party in Las Vegas

It wasn’t the wedding of the century. And it probably wasn’t even the wedding of the decade, but with a chapel full of family, friends and celebrities, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday was like a fairy-tale dream-come-true for millions around the world.
And more than handful of people in Las Vegas were up before the crack of dawn and partied like they were royalty to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle.
Clark County commissioners declared May Royal Wedding Month and dozens gathered at Topgolf to watch the couple exchange vows.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.