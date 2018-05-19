Cheers, tears aplenty at royal wedding pajama party in Las Vegas

More than handful of people in Las Vegas were up before the crack of dawn and partied like they were royalty to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle.

Elaine Bhattacharyya, of Las Vegas, reacts after seeing Prince Charles on the screen during a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Amanda Bond, center, and Melanie Davis, both of Las Vegas, are greeted by royal guards during a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Guests attend a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

April Shine, of Las Vegas, attends a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Royal guards walk towards the front entrance during a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Guests wait in line for a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Guests attend a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Trachelle Wynn, second to right, and Deborah Dixon, both of Las Vegas, wait in line for a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Guests attend a Royal Pajama and Tea Party at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

It wasn’t the wedding of the century. And it probably wasn’t even the wedding of the decade, but with a chapel full of family, friends and celebrities, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday was like a fairy-tale dream-come-true for millions around the world.

Clark County commissioners declared May Royal Wedding Month and dozens gathered at Topgolf to watch the couple exchange vows.

