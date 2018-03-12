Chicken coop heating lamps may have started Las Vegas fire

Fire investigators believe heating lamps in a chicken coop started a fire Monday morning at a central valley home.

Las Vegas firefighters quickly put out fire at 6228 Fairwood Ave., near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, early Monday morning, March 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire investigators believe heating lamps in a chicken coop started a fire Monday morning at a central valley home.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 6228 Fairwood Ave., near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said no one was inside the house when the rear wall caught fire. The chicken coop is next to the house.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to the attic of the home, Szymanski said, and the blaze was under control within about 10 minutes.

The Fire Department estimated the blaze caused $20,000 in damages.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

6228 Fairwood Ave., las vegas, nv