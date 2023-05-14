Child drowns in central Las Vegas

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. near Vegas Valley Drive and Tam O Shanter.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy drowned in central Las Vegas Saturday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Tam O Shanter for a child found in a pond, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.