Local Las Vegas

Child drowns in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 10:11 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy drowned in central Las Vegas Saturday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Tam O Shanter for a child found in a pond, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

