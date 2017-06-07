ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Child found dead in bathtub in northeast Las Vegas valley home

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2017 - 5:19 pm
 

A child was found dead in a bathtub in the northeastern valley Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about 2:20 p.m. about a child not breathing at a home on the 4800 block of Luxor Way, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The child, about 3 years old, was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

