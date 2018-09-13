Child injured after being hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A vehicle hit a child Thursday morning in the northwest valley, at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate after a child was hit by a vehicle on Lake Mead Boulevard near Tenaya Way in northwest Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Sept. 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police investigate an incident where a child was hit by an auto when running across Lake Mead Boulevard just east of Tenaya Way on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A vehicle hit a child early Thursday in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The accident happened about 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two kids ran across Lake Mead, just east of Tenaya. A woman driver swerved to avoid striking the first one but hit the second child.

The impact was not direct, but the child was evaluated for a possible broken leg and contusions and transferred to University Medical Center.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

