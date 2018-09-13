Child injured after being hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A vehicle hit a child early Thursday in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.
The accident happened about 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tenaya Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said two kids ran across Lake Mead, just east of Tenaya. A woman driver swerved to avoid striking the first one but hit the second child.
The impact was not direct, but the child was evaluated for a possible broken leg and contusions and transferred to University Medical Center.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
