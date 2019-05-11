Child injured in accidental shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Just before 10 a.m., police responded to the 8000 block of Denny Creek Way for reports of a child who was accidentally shot by their parent.

A child was accidentally shot and injured in the southwest valley Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Just before 10 a.m., police responded to the 8000 block of Denny Creek Way, near West Windmill Lane and South Durango Drive for reports of a child who was accidentally shot by their parent, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a parent was cleaning their firearm and accidentally discharged a round, striking their child who was nearby in the home, Steinmetz said.

The child was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no information regarding charges for the parent were immediately released.

Police advise gun owners to ensure that safety is paramount when dealing with firearms, especially when children are present.