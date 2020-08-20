Child killed in fiery collision on I-15/US 95 ramp in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 8-year-old boy killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 15 that left three dead last week.

Firefighters put out a vehicle fire involved in a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 near the exit to Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at the exit to Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Jh’sani Rushing-Fincher died in the crash, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

One of the other victims was identified Tuesday as 28-year-old Artajha Smith. The third victim had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Smith and Rushing-Fincher were in a 2001 Volvo sedan heading north on Interstate 15 on Aug. 13 when the car cut across to the ramp connecting the interstate to northbound U.S. Highway 95 and hit a trailer with an off-road vehicle that was being towed by a pickup truck.

The truck and car then both went over the wall on the right side of the ramp connecting the two highways. The car was pinned under the truck after both came to rest on an electrical pole and caught on fire.

Another vehicle heading north on I-15 then hit the off-road vehicle, which was knocked off the trailer in the initial crash. Nobody in the car that hit the off-road vehicle was injured.

Two people in the truck, the driver and his 4-year-old daughter, escaped unharmed.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of the Volvo was speeding and driving recklessly.

