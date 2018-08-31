Child killed in three-car crash in central Las Vegas

A three-vehicle crash Friday killed one young child and injured at least three other people in the central Las Vegas Valley, marking the first fatal crash of the holiday weekend, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash at Eastern and Harmon avenues on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. at Eastern and Harmon avenues, when the driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro heading south on Eastern Avenue allegedly ran a red light at Harmon Avenue and T-boned a van, which then spun into a third vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese said.

The child, who Farese said was under 10, and three adults, including the driver of the Camaro, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the juvenile was pronounced dead. Farese said the child was being driven by a parent and was wearing a seat belt.

Farese said investigators had evidence that the driver of the Camaro, whose condition was unknown, “ran at least one red light, possibly two,” before the collision.

Speed appears to be the primary factor of the crash, although investigators plan on screening the driver of the Camaro for impairment, Farese said.

Farese called the crash “an embarrassment to the community” and implored drivers to observe posted speed limits and pay attention to signals and signs.

“I get frustrated on these, because these are 100 percent avoidable,” he said. “And whether you’re late to work, whether you’re distracted, you’re speeding just because, speed kills. And today a testimony of that is a family that now has to bury a child.”

The crash marks the 89th fatality investigated by Metro this year.

The intersection was closed while officers investigated and worked to clear the scene. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

