Child on bicycle struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas

A child riding a bicycle on Boulder Highway was hit and killed Friday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to 4375 Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road, after a report of an injury crash, according to Metro traffic logs.

A 7-year-old riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and died at the hospital shortly after, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

The driver stayed at the scene and called police, but it was unclear if speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

