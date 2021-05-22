60°F
Child on bicycle struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2021 - 8:24 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A child riding a bicycle on Boulder Highway was hit and killed Friday evening.

Officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to 4375 Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road, after a report of an injury crash, according to Metro traffic logs.

A 7-year-old riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and died at the hospital shortly after, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

The driver stayed at the scene and called police, but it was unclear if speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

