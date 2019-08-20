Child riding bike hit by CCSD truck in northwest Las Vegas

A child riding his bike was hit by a white pickup truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Getty Images)

A child riding his bike was slightly injured when struck by a Clark County School District food service truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a bike rider hit by a white pickup truck near Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive just before 8:30 a.m. The district confirmed that the vehicle was one of its food services trucks.

The child suffered a nosebleed and was transported to University Medical Center, according to police.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.