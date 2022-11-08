Child struck by vehicle, critically injured, in east Las Vegas

A child was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the child was struck at about 3 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane.

The child, who wasn’t identified, was taken to the pediatric unit of University Medical Center, police said.

The incident was under investigation, police said.

