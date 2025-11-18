Child struck, killed by vehicle while crossing west Las Vegas road

Police said the child was running across Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk when they were hit by an adult driving a sedan.

A child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday after they ran across a road outside of the crosswalk, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said an adult driver was traveling west on Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of Concord Street, at approximately 5:15 p.m. when their sedan struck a child. The child was running north across Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle, police said.

The child died from injuries suffered in the collision, police said.

The driver remained on scene and is not suspected of impairment at this time. Lake Mead Boulevard is currently closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and J Street, police said.

