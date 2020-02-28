Children to receive free haircuts for reading to their barber

The city of Las Vegas is holding its annual “Read with my Barber” event next week in the east valley, where children will receive free haircuts if they read to their barber.

Barber student Tristian de Guzman reads to Nicholas Lewis, 12, during the third annual "Read with my Barber" event, as part of Nevada Reading Week, at Masterpiece Barber College, 3510 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 150, in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Children can receive a free haircut next week — as long as they practice reading in their barber’s chair.

The city of Las Vegas is holding its annual “Read with my Barber” event on Tuesday and Wednesday in the east valley, where children will receive free haircuts if they read to their barber. The event, which is held during Nevada Reading Week, is meant to promote reading among area youth, and local barbers are being invited to participate.

“Read with my Barber” events will happen from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Masterpiece Barber College, 3510 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 150.

The city also is asking for barbers to participate in Nevada Reading Week by wearing T-shirts to promote the week, having age-appropriate books available in their shops, or serving as special readers next week at an elementary school.

Barbers interested in participating may call 702-229-5423.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.