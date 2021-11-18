Christmas and holiday events in the Las Vegas Valley

Here are several ways to celebrate the holiday season in the Las Vegas Valley.

This winter, discover unique pop-up bars, family-friendly festivities and sparkly new ways to enjoy the holiday season in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Christmas Carol

Bradley Whitford takes on the role of Charles Dickens’ literary curmudgeon in “A Christmas Carol,” which runs Nov. 23-28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Enchant

A new Christmas village and light maze are slated to bring holiday cheer to Las Vegas Nov. 26 through Jan. 2.

Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, transforming the venue into a winter wonderland.

Enchant will feature “The Great Search” maze, an Ice Skating Trail, a Christmas Village serving holiday treats from around the world, an artisan Christmas market and visits with Santa Claus.

Tickets start at $19 for children and $20 for adults.

Enchant partners with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host a special “Knight of Giving” on Dec. 13. Tickets for the event start at $29 for adults and $19 for children 2 through 12. enchantchristmas.com

Festival of Lanterns

In December, experience a holiday spectacular at Cowabunga Bay, 900 Galleria Drive,with all the festive trimmings.

Listen to the sounds of carolers, then have a photo taken with Santa. Vibrant vistas bring the magic of the Christmas Lanterns to life with Santa Claus, Candyland and a 20-foot tall Christmas tree.

Beginning at 4 p.m. each day, guests can stroll through the outdoor festival enjoying the lantern exhibits at their leisure. Tickets are $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for children 12 and under. Parking is free. cowabungabayvegas.com

Glittering Lights

Glittering Lights, the holiday drive-through spectacular, is a dazzling array of festive Christmas lights and sounds featuring more than 5 million LED lights that intertwine throughout a 2.5-mile course through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s shining 21 years bright this holiday season.

The attraction runs through Jan. 9 and admission is $25 per vehicle at the Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Holiday Cactus Garden

Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates’ in Henderson, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, is open through Jan 2.

Guests can stroll through the three-acre cactus garden with over a million twinkling lights from 5 to 10 p.m.

Santa will be in the garden nightly through Dec. 23 and available for photos.

Reservations are recommended and can be booked at ethem.com. Walk-ins are welcome but will have to wait in line. Each reservation can accommodate up to 6 people. For more information, call 800-438-4356. Reservations are not required to enter the store.

In lieu of collecting toy and food donations this year, a $5 non-refundable donation will be required per group of 6 people when making a garden reservation. The $5 fee will be donated to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

Holiday Parade

The holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin is returning later this month after a one-year hiatus.

It will run every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19-Dec. 18.

The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is complimentary and open to the public.

Lincoln County Christmas Express

Located at Western Elite’s Lincoln County Ranch 60 miles north of Las Vegas, Christmas Express is a free, family-friendly holiday extravaganza.

The holiday celebration features train rides in a classic train car, hay and carriage rides, a copious amount of Christmas lights and décor for viewing, farm animals — including camels, horses and pigs — free food and hot cocoa, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a live nativity scene and more.

The event will kick off Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., with additional event dates on Dec. 4, Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. WesternElite.com

Magical Forest

The Magical Forest is a winter wonderland with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, great food and endless holiday cheer.

This year, the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., will celebrate its 30th season.

The Magical Forest is a walk-through attraction of lights and festive installations. Attractions include a train, a slide, carousel, food trucks and photos with Santa.

It will be open Nov. 26 through Jan. 2; closed Christmas Day. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. daily. Individual tickets are $25 at the gate for those 4 years and older; $22 if purchased at opportunityvillage.org. The website also has ticket packages. Children 3 and younger admitted free.

Menorah lightings

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m. vegasexperience.com

On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with light bites.

Miracle on Spring Mountain

The Miracle on Spring Mountain holiday-themed pop-up bar takes over The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, once again for the season.

The Las Vegas location of the renowned Miracle Bar Popup will transform The Sand Dollar Lounge into a fully immersive Winter Wonderland from Nov. 22 through a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Hours for the pop-up will be 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week, closed Thanksgiving Day.

The pop-up has five themed dress-up nights including Vodka Latke night and Ugly Sweater night. thesanddollarlv.com

Mystic Falls Park

Sam’s Town is making the season merry and bright with the return of Mystic Falls Park’s winter wonderland display, featuring festive décor, more than 26,000 points of light and the return of its holiday laser light show.

The holiday attraction can be enjoyed starting at sundown on Nov. 24 through Jan. 1.

Returning for the first time since 2019 is a nine-minute holiday laser light show.

Performances run every hour, between 2 and 10 p.m. Mystic Falls Park® will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year. samstownlv.com

Rock Rink

The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin, located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway, has returned for the holidays.

Downtown Summerlin kicked off the holiday season Friday with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of the skating rink Rock Rink. Skate rentals are $16. Hours vary, and appointments are required. Check summerlin.com for details.

“This is Christmas” show

Backed by a live all-star band, “This is Christmas” will bring audiences on a magical journey through the holiday season featuring timeless Christmas favorites.

The show, held in The Palazzo Theatre, will feature a cast of 10 performers from television and Broadway including “American Idol’s” Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young.

Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show: Nov. 26-28; Dec. 2-5; Dec. 9-12; Dec. 16-19; and Dec. 22-25. In addition, a 3 p.m. matinee performance is available on Dec. 19, 25 and 26.

“Winter at The Terrace”

Green Valley Ranch rings in the season with its festive holiday-themed outdoor pop-up lounge, “Winter at The Terrace.” OpeningNov. 19 through February, the resort’s patio, located in The Backyard, will transform into a winter wonderland.

The 21+ holiday experience will have merry music and photo opportunities,with cozy igloos, fire pits, twinkling lights, snowflakes and more.

Live music on Fridays and Saturdays will set the tone for the festive pop-up.

“Winter at The Terrace” will be open Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

