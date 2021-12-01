Christmas attraction Enchant is open in Summerlin

Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, is open at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Kennedy, left, 3, and Mila Tucker, 2, talk with Santa at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Elyse Palmer, right, 1, talks with an actress at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, is open at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

The holiday event features “The Great Search” maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas Village serving holiday treats, an artisan Christmas market and visits with Santa Claus. It’s open at 4:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.

Tickets start at $19 for children and $20 for adults.

For more information, go to enchantchristmas.com

