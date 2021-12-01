59°F
Christmas attraction Enchant is open in Summerlin

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2021 - 8:57 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2021 - 9:28 pm
Kennedy, left, 3, and Mila Tucker, 2, talk with Santa at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpar ...
Kennedy, left, 3, and Mila Tucker, 2, talk with Santa at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Elyse Palmer, right, 1, talks with an actress at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tue ...
Elyse Palmer, right, 1, talks with an actress at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Elyse Palmer, bottom/left, 1, explores Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. ...
Elyse Palmer, bottom/left, 1, explores Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, is open at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

The holiday event features “The Great Search” maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas Village serving holiday treats, an artisan Christmas market and visits with Santa Claus. It’s open at 4:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.

Tickets start at $19 for children and $20 for adults.

For more information, go to enchantchristmas.com

Click here for more about Christmas events in the Las Vegas Valley.

