Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 outside of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec, 26, 2022. (RTC traffic cams)

Leaving Las Vegas after Christmas? Join the crowd on Interstate 15, especially at the California-Nevada border in Primm.

On Monday afternoon, traffic is backed up 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

#FASTALERT 4:00 PM, Dec 26 2022

Travel Alert: I-15 South to California.

10 Mile Backup Jean thru NV-CA Stateline.

Plan for long delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 27, 2022

More than 40 million people visit Las Vegas annually, with roughly a quarter of those coming from — and later going back to — California via I-15.

Last year, I-15 was widened in the Primm area to alleviate traffic congestion.