70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Cicadas will soon descend on Las Vegas — but not the ones you think

A molting cicada rests in the hand of a child on Tuesday, July 16, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
A molting cicada rests in the hand of a child on Tuesday, July 16, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Matt McMullen, founder of Realbotix, poses for a portrait in his workshop in Las Vegas, Wednesd ...
An artificial mind, with a lifelike body: Las Vegas man brings creations to life
Elizabeth Reedy, whose daughter Amber remains in a coma after being hit at a bus stop by a susp ...
‘Absolutely no need for it’: Family upset after police say DUI suspect killed 2
Breezy Thursday forecast in advance of cool, possibly wet Friday
Conventioneers mingle at the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at ...
What’s inside the massive World Market Center next to I-15?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 9:32 am
 

Every year, when spring bleeds into summer, the desert heat awakes a chorus of Las Vegas singers that rival any residency you’ll find on the Strip — cicadas.

But these critters are not the ones you’ve probably been hearing about.

This year has recently been dubbed the year of “cicada-geddon” as two broods of cicadas emerge from their growing periods underground, which were each 13 and 17 years long. Those won’t go west of Oklahoma, though, according to scientists.

Instead, sometime starting in May or June, the Mojave Desert will be abuzz with male Apache cicadas, vibrating a membrane in their abdomen called a “tymbal” to attract a female mate.

They’re not dangerous. However, for many a Las Vegan, they can prove to be pesky.

“We get calls when they’re singing so loud and probably a third to a half of the Vegas population is trying to sleep during the day,” said Jeff Knight, Nevada’s state entomologist.

Freaky but harmless

Apache cicadas, about 2 inches long, are one of almost two dozen species of cicadas in Nevada, Knight said. They’re the only ones that reside in the urban center of Las Vegas.

These big-eyed creatures spend most of their lives underground. Once they hatch from eggs planted in trees, they burrow in the earth until they see the light again as adults and shed their exoskeletons.

Their habitat includes northern Mexico, Arizona, Southern Utah and, of course, Southern Nevada.

Cicadas (pronounced suh-kay-duhs) are a constant in Las Vegas each summer, Knight said, and some years can bring them out more in full force. Scientists don’t really know why numbers vary every year, and the state doesn’t keep track of population numbers, he said.

By and large, Apache cicadas don’t disturb their surrounding environment except for females that can damage twigs or branches on trees to lay their eggs.

“They’re a bit of a nuisance, especially if one takes off from a bush next to people and startles them,” Knight said. “They don’t carry disease, and they don’t bite.”

Contact Alan at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Volunteers rehabilitate ‘lifeblood’ water source of Las Vegas
recommend 2
‘Forever chemicals’ in Nevada’s water could threaten public health
recommend 3
‘We’re still here’: Native pride flashes at UNLV powwow — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead, Nevada in 2024
recommend 5
Hundreds marvel at solar eclipse at Las Vegas’ highest point
recommend 6
MDMA in the Las Vegas Wash? Drugs are in the water, study finds