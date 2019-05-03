Cicis Pizza to honor fallen Las Vegas officers with new mural

Las Vegas police officers Alyn Beck, left, and Igor Soldo were killed during an ambush at a Cicis Pizza on June 8, 2014. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Cicis Pizza has announced that one of its Las Vegas locations is hosting a contest to create a mural honoring first responders.

The contest comes as the fifth anniversary of two Metropolitan Police Department officers being killed at the eatery approaches.

On June 8, 2014, Las Vegas police officers Alyn Beck, 41, and Igor Soldo, 31, were killed during an ambush at Cicis Pizza at 309 N. Nellis Blvd.

The suspects, Jerad Miller, 31, and Amanda Miller, 22, were later killed during a shootout with police inside a northeast valley Wal-Mart.

In an effort to honor first responders, Cicis Pizza is offering students in the Clark County School District a chance to submit their work for a mural that will be painted inside the restaurant.

Those interested should bring their entry to Cicis by May 13. In addition to being honored at the mural unveiling on June 7, the winning artist will receive free pizza for life, according to Cicis.

Art Requirements:

Topic: Honoring first responders in the community

Size Requirements: 8 ½ x 11

Submit to: Cicis Pizza, 309 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Include: Name and phone number

