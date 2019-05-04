Cinco de Mayo festival draws residents to Shadow Rock Park — PHOTOS

Mariajose Valdez, left, a dancer with Federación de Poblanos en Las Vegas performs during a Cinco de Mayo festival at Shadow Rock Park on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jazmin Villezcas, with Ballet Folklorico Alborada at Sunrise Mountain High School, dances during a Cinco de Mayo festival at Shadow Rock Park on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dancers with Federación de Poblanos en Las Vegas get ready to go on stage during a Cinco de Mayo festival at Shadow Rock Park on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Scores of residents turned out for a community Cinco de Mayo festival on Friday at Shadow Rock Park.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick hosted the third annual festival, which was supported by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command.

The festival, located at 2650 Los Feliz St., offered free food, games and live entertainment, including performances by the Sunrise High School mariachi band and traditional folk dancing. It also featured vendor booths from more than 50 community organizations, boxing and martial arts exhibitions, kids’ bounce houses, and live music.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).