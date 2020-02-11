Citizens on foot supplement aerial search for missing Red Rock hiker

Concerned citizens formed impromptu search parties Tuesday to supplement a search by two helicopters after the organized ground hunt for Ronnie Lucas, 33, was suspended.

Ronnie Lucas (Red Rock Search & Rescue)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteer Christie Ruybal continues scanning for the 33-year-old Las Vegas man at Oak Creek Canyon Trail on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The missing hiker apparently spent the night in freezing temperatures in Red Rock Canyon. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Red Rock Search and Rescue continue looking for the 33-year-old Las Vegas man at Oak Creek Canyon Trail on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The missing hiker apparently spent the night in freezing temperatures in Red Rock Canyon. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An organized ground search for a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was suspended Tuesday, as helicopters continued to scour the park’s rugged terrain for the 33-year-old diabetic.

But a number of concerned citizens formed impromptu search parties to supplement the air effort.

Hiker Ronnie Lucas, 33, was reported missing Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. An extensive search was carried out Sunday night, all day Monday and into Monday night by the volunteer Red Rock Search & Rescue club with the help of Las Vegas police.

Tuesday morning the search team suspended the ground search, instead relying on two private helicopters to continue the aerial effort, said Donald Moore, a spokesman for Red Rock Search and Rescue.

However, several Las Vegas residents showed up Tuesday to see if they could help out.

“Do whatever I can,” said Kyle Spencer when asked why he came w to try and help find Lucas.

“That could easily be me,” he added.

Another hiker, Chad Indrieri, showed up with his dog, Bailey, to see if he could help.

“I just heard that there is a gentleman missing,” Indrieri said before joining Spencer and beginning to hike into the area of the Middle Oak Creek at noon to begin searching on foot for Lucas.. “So I would hope people would show up for me.”

Todd Tatum of Las Vegas also arrived at the search area and brought his drone with him. He was planning to take a different approach by going to the last turnoff of the Red Rock visitor’s loop and trekking into the search area from there. Tatum, like everyone else, was hoping for the best. He said the terrain can get very rugged where Lucas went missing.

“It’s pine trees — not like the desert,” Tatum said. “It’s more like Mount Charleston.”

Family members of Lucas were at the park, hoping for some word. They declined to speak to the news media.

But a man who described himself as a close friend of Lukas, who declined to give his name out of respect for Lucas’s family, described him as “a great dude and a great father.”

“He likes climbing,” the man said, adding “I’m trying to stay positive.”

Lucas is a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they are not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him. Lucas did tell his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. He also was not equipped for the near-freezing temperatures overnight Sunday or very chilly temperatures with strong wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Asked whether he thought Lucas could still be alive, Moore replied, “We do not know.”

“We are still always hopeful that good news will come out of this,” he added.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.