City bus crash injures 7 in Las Vegas

A city bus and minivan collided on Pebble Road west of Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday evening, injuring seven.

Three people from the minivan and four from the bus were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately clear.

It wasn’t immediately known who was at fault or whether impairment was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

