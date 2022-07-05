City reports drop in July 4th calls for service

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to 239 calls for service, according to a spokesman.

Mark Lester, left, of the Las Vegas High Heat Baseball Club, talks with Clark County Fire Inspector Martin Casillas during a fireworks stand inspection at the team's stand on Blue Diamond Road on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department on Tuesday reported a rather significant decline in 4th of July calls for service when compared with the year prior.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said that for the 24-hour period starting at 12 a.m. Monday, the department responded to 239 calls for service. That represents a nearly 18 percent decrease in calls for the same time frame on July 4, 2021, when the fire department responded to 290 calls.

“Nothing major,” Szymanski said. “We had way less in emergency medical calls.”

This year’s holiday celebration, he said, “didn’t last as long. It ended sooner, people knocked off sooner, and it didn’t seem as intense as it did in years past.”

He also said some are speculating that the decline in calls might be related to higher prices for fuel and other goods, causing some to cut back on their celebrations.

A spokesman for the Clark County Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.