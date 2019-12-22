City to open assistance center to aid Las Vegas fire victims

The Red Cross was working with the city, its Fire Department, and other community partners Sunday morning to further coordinate assistance for victims.

Johnathan Wilson, a resident of the Alpine Motel Apartments, returned to the building Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, to make sure his belongings were secured. Saturday's fire at the apartments, 213 N. 9th St., killed six and injured 13 Saturday. Wilson’s wife suffered a broken back and other injuries in the fire and remains hospitalized. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Displaced residents gather outside of the Alpine Apartment Motel, where an early morning fire left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents, from left, Markas Combs, Tia Dotson, Stephanie Couch, Timothy Henry, Andru Roach, 7, Dayshena Thomas and Jimmy Lacy eat donated pizza at Alpine Motel Apartments after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alpine Motel Apartments residents depart the American Red Cross temporary shelter for fire victims within the Bryan Lewis Gallery at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Residents Matthew Sykes comforts his wife Thelma at Alpine Motel Apartments after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. "We lost everything." said Thelma Sykes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The American Red Cross has provided assistance to 38 victims of the devastating Alpine Motel Apartments fire as of early Sunday.

The city of Las Vegas is also planning to open a family assistance center Monday to help the victims.

“We were working on cases late into the evening, and we anticipate the number to rise,” said Jennifer Sparks, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

The fast-moving blaze swept through the downtown Las Vegas apartment building, 213 N. 9th St., killing six and injuring 13. Five of the injured in the 4:13 a.m. Saturday blaze were in critical condition. It is the deadliest fire in city of Las Vegas history.

The Red Cross was working with the city, its Fire Department, and other community partners Sunday morning to further coordinate assistance for victims. City Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the city anticipates setting up a hotline Sunday for victims and loved ones trying to track down family members and details about their conditions.

The city said it will use the Dula Gym on Monday morning to help those displaced.

“We will open the Alpine Hotel Family Assistance Center at the Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza, at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, to interview and assist families impacted by today’s fire,” the city said in a statement issued Saturday evening.

The city and the Red Cross both said they’ve received a number of inquiries from the public as to how people can help. The city directed those who want to make financial donations to the Nevada Community Foundation.

“Anyone wanting to help the families can use The Community Healing Fund to assist with housing and supportive services,” the city said.

Many residents were trapped in second- and third-story apartments of the building, with several witnesses saying a rear exit door at the complex was locked shut. Las Vegas firefighters rescued many from the burning building. Others jumped from windows as smoke from the fire enveloped the interior of the structure.

Szymanski said investigators don’t have confirmed identities of the victims who were killed yet. The Clark County Coroner’s Office is likely to conduct autopsies today.

“The investigators are continuing to conduct their investigation and are still taking statements,” Szymanski said. “They are trickling in and we are continuing to catch up with people. We don’t even have identities yet on the victims. We need that as part of this too.”

