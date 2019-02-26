City wants to interact with Twitter users through #VegasChat

View of downtown Las Vegas as seen from the top of the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For years, Las Vegas officials interacted with the community on Twitter using the #VegasChat hashtag. The city discontinued the social media effort in 2016 but will bring it back monthly beginning Wednesday.

City officials say the interaction is meant to raise awareness of local events and activities. The topic will change every month, with “the best of different categories like new restaurants, local activities and more” the focal point of Wednesday’s chat.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the @cityoflasvegas Twitter account will tweet questions and users may reply with answers, putting the #VegasChat hashtag at the end of their tweets.

The first #VegasChat Twitter chat happens tomorrow at 11 a.m. Hope you can join us! First topic: "best of" #Vegas 😎 Not sure what a Twitter chat is? Here's how to participate: https://t.co/NMgpK0QLgc pic.twitter.com/s1FZURpysw — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 26, 2019

David Riggleman, the city’s communications director, said #VegasChat “will be a fun way for the many Twitter accounts around Las Vegas to come together to share updates and news with residents and tourists alike about what is happening in our city.”

The #VegasChat will occur on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.