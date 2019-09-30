Clark County boy, 4, hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles

The boy was admitted in critical condition on Sept. 18 after a parent brought him to a local emergency room in “physical distress.”

Officials are investigating after a 4-year-old Clark County boy who ate marijuana edibles was hospitalized in critical condition.

The boy was hospitalized on Sept. 18 after a parent brought him to a local emergency room in “physical distress,” according to the Clark County Department of Family Services.

The department noted that Child Protective Services had not previously investigated the child or a member of his family.

The investigation is ongoing.

The boy’s condition was not clear on Monday. The county is required to report child deaths within 48 hours and near-deaths within 5 business days.

